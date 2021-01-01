About this product

2014 High Times Cannabis Cup Sativa- Silver Haze is a light colored flower with dark orange pistils, coated in trichomes. Silver Haze has a distinctive cheese-funk-grass sweetness. The cerebral effects of this potent sativa are uplifting and euphoric, yet functional.



Our pre-rolls are made from pure flower, no trim, no shake, no stems, ever… We start with perfectly manicured flowers that are destemmed, course ground and hand sifted. We then do second grind, re-sift and a final hand removal of any leftover stems. Our tedious two step grind and sift process ensures we have the best starting material for our pre-rolls.



Strain details:



Classification: Sativa



Average THC : 25.93%



Predominant Terpenes: Myrcene, β Caryophyllene, Limonene, α Humulene