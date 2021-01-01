Frosted Flowers
Sumatra Kush
About this product
Sumatra Kush is a potent indica dominate hybrid that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation. Its chunky, resin-covered flowers fill the room with pungent earthy, sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. This hybrid produces a smooth smoke with minimal cough. From the first taste onward Sumatra Kush provides superb relaxation and bliss.
Average THC 23.27%
Average THC 23.27%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!