Sumatra Kush is a potent indica dominant hybrid that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation. Its chunky, resin-covered flowers fill the room with pungent earthy, sour aromas inherited from its parent strains. This hybrid produces a smooth smoke with minimal cough. From the first taste onward Sumatra Kush provides superb relaxation and bliss.



Our pre-rolls are made from pure flower, no trim, no shake, no stems, ever… We start with perfectly manicured flowers that are destemmed, course ground and hand sifted. We then do second grind, re-sift and a final hand removal of any leftover stems. Our tedious two step grind and sift process ensures we have the best starting material for our pre-rolls.



Strain details



Classification: Indica Dominant Hybrid



Average THC : 23.27%



Predominant Terpenes: Info coming soon