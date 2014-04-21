Loading…
Logo for the brand Fuehl Vape

Fuehl Vape

Fuehl Vape Tank - Colorado Chem 0.5g

HybridTHC 22%CBD

Fuehl vape cartridges are filled with ultra-refined distillate & cannabis-derived terpenes. Works with all 510 batteries, with or without buttons. Completely uncut - NO MCT, PG, PEG or VG.

Reliable. Consistent. Extremely flavorful. Fuehl offers refined cannabinoids packaged in superior vape hardware, including 1g tanks. From tasty fruit flavors to potent, strain-specific sauce infusions, Fuehl has something for everyone.  #WhatsInYourTank

Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
48% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
14% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
17% of people say it helps with anxiety
