Fuehl 500mg vape cartridges are filled with ultra-refined distillate and infused with cannabis-derived terpenes.
Average potency: 80-90%
Works with all 510 batteries, with or without buttons
UNCUT - NO MCT, PG, PEG or VG added
Fuehl Vape
Reliable. Consistent. Extremely flavorful. Fuehl offers refined cannabinoids packaged in superior vape hardware, including 1g tanks. From tasty fruit flavors to potent, strain-specific sauce infusions, Fuehl has something for everyone. #WhatsInYourTank
404-00499
404R-00196
404R-00182
C9-0000144-LIC
C11-0000766-LIC
PAAA-Q2CP-HXGN