About this product
Cheesecake lovers rejoice! Give in to this tempting combination of organic raspberries and creamy white chocolate with a little crunch from tasty bits of graham cracker crumbs. This THC infused chocolate bar is the ultimate, smooth, and fruity treat with vanilla, caramel, marzipan, and honey flavors. Each bar contains ten 10 mg servings. Part of the Infusiasm family.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Full Melt
Smooth and creamy bliss is officially on the menu with Full Melt! We are passionate about creating new twists on classic confections, with premium edible treats made using the best ingredients—including our own blend of premium hash oil. All products are rigorously tested in our lab and by third-parties for quality. It’s our mission to delight our customers with delicious, high-quality cannabis confections by using wholesome ingredients and innovation to ensure consistency and potency. Part of the Infusiasm family.