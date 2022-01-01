About this product
An all-in-one solution for total wellness. Purity guaranteed. Highly bioavailable. Start to feel the benefits of our pure CBD within minutes. Contains 1000mg Broad Spectrum CBD.
Reduces pain, aches and discomfort
Improves mood
Reduces stress
Enhances sleep and relaxation
Convenient liquid formula to take directly by mouth or add to foods, smoothies, drinks.
Contains .03% THC, bottled within a FDA-approved hemp facility.
Fully traceable from farm to bottle.
Versatile wellness inside and out: take by mouth or add to recipes, lotions, soaps, drinks and smoothies
Natural, Vegan, Highly Effective Liquid Tincture with measured dropper.
Manufactured in the USA.
About this brand
Full Spectrum Zen
When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Full Spectrum Zen’s CBD/Hemp Oil is non-GMO and contain no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There is no question of where to buy your CBD products from – Full Spectrum Zen.