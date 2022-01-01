About this product
An advanced, scientifically-formulated blend of CBD, CBN and Melatonin that will transform and improve your quality of sleep. Proper sleep is proven to reduce stress and anxiety, boost immunity, enhance focus and improve mood.
Utilizes the natural suppressant of Hemp Oil
CBD helps moderate anxiety and stress
CBN is a minor cannabinoid that has been shown to improve sleep
Melatonin is a natural hormone in the body that helps promote quicker, deeper, more restful sleep
Formulated as a strip to be more readily absorbed by the body, more efficacious and enter the bloodstream bypassing the digestive system for maximum absorbency
Natural, Vegan, Highly Effective oral strips
Manufactured in the USA.
Utilizes the natural suppressant of Hemp Oil
CBD helps moderate anxiety and stress
CBN is a minor cannabinoid that has been shown to improve sleep
Melatonin is a natural hormone in the body that helps promote quicker, deeper, more restful sleep
Formulated as a strip to be more readily absorbed by the body, more efficacious and enter the bloodstream bypassing the digestive system for maximum absorbency
Natural, Vegan, Highly Effective oral strips
Manufactured in the USA.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Full Spectrum Zen
When you buy hemp CBD oil from us, you know you’re getting products you can trust. No one makes CBD rich hemp oil products like us. Full Spectrum Zen’s CBD/Hemp Oil is non-GMO and contain no pesticides, solvents, herbicides, or chemical fertilizers. We have all our products tested by third-party laboratories so you can buy CBD hemp oil that is completely safe and legal for consumption. There is no question of where to buy your CBD products from – Full Spectrum Zen.