As a cannabis plant grows, the first cannabinoid it produces is Cannabigerolic Acid (CBGA). Often referred to as the "stem cell" of cannabinoids, it is the chemical parent of both CBD and THC. CBG has no psychoactive effects and is showing great promise in treating a wide variety of conditions.



Research has already shown that CBG has some remarkable healing properties. It is anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antifungal, antimicrobial, antioxidative, and neuroprotective, and acts as an appetite stimulant.



As more research into CBG emerges, it might just be considered to be the most diverse therapeutic cannabinoid when it comes to the multitude of ailments that it may offer relief for.