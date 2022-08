Cannabinol (CBN) is the final compound left when THC breaks down. If you’ve ever experienced extreme sleepiness after consuming old "stale" cannabis, then chances are that you’ve experienced the effects of CBN. Cannabinol (CBN) may have similar beneficial effects as other cannabinoids, but it is unique in its own right.



Early research has revealed that it acts as a powerful sedative and may serve as a potential treatment for sleep disorders. Not only is it sedative, but it also takes very little to do the job and may help reduce anxiety and inflammation, lower blood pressure, as well as lessen the severity of seizures and stimulate appetite.