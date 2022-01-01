About this product
Protect your skin naturally with our organic blend of herbs and oils to help heal and maintain burns like kitchen burns and sun burns.
Fully Activated knows about skin care, we use only the finest CBD oil extracted from our organically grown CBD rich hemp. We prepare our products on site and in small batches to ensure quality and consistency. Available in 500mg
