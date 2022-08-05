Get (2) 30ml bottles of our 600 mg or 1200mg Full Spectrum CBD Oil and save!



Our Full Spectrum CBD Oil tincture is made using our high-quality CBD Distillate, which is extracted from our organically-grown, CBD-rich hemp plants that are found right here in Colorado. Our hemp fields are certified by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and our lab and manufacturing facilities are approved by the Denver Department of Health.



This formula contains no more than the federally allowed maximum amount of THC, which is 0.3%. It is completely non-psychoactive, meaning there will be no "high" feeling associated with it. It comes in a 30mL bottle and is available in four varieties of potency; 600mg, 1200mg, 2500mg, and 5000mg.



Other important cannabinoids found in this tincture are CBN, CBC, CBDV, and CBG. When used together, they create a sensation affectionately known as the "Entourage Effect". This term is often used to describe the compounded experience of wellness that we feel when they accompany each other.



Cannabinoid compounds can synergistically feed and nourish the body's Endocannabinoid System. This system is highly capable of helping us find and maintain homeostasis within ourselves. Once homeostasis is achieved, our bodies will function at their optimum level, and therefore we can hopefully begin healing ourselves.



Our CBD oil is blended with an organic coconut MCT oil and each bottle comes with a dropper cap that helps you accurately measure your dosage. We also guarantee that our CBD Oil contains the labeled amount of CBD by providing 3rd party lab testing to verify this.



Our Full Spectrum CBD Oil has a natural flavor and is practically odorless. We haven't found a reason to add flavoring of any sort. We believe that it's perfect as is in its simplest, original form. And we think that you'll agree!

