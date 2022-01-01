About this product
This Maximum Strength CBD Roller is the perfect application for wrists,
feet and body. It can potentially mitigate symptoms associated with epilepsy, skin conditions and more. This product is available in lavender, tea tree and peppermint. 1200 mg per roller.
