Bundle Up and Save! In This Combo You Get:



(1) 30ml bottle of Original Blend 600mg or 1200mg Pure CBD Oil



AND



(1) 4oz tin of 2000mg Full Spectrum CBD Salve



Our Pure CBD Oil provides you the opportunity to ingest pure CBD and have zero THC in it. This CBD oil is made using a high-quality, 99%+ refined CBD Isolate which is extracted from our organically grown CBD-rich hemp plants. This formula contains no THC and is completely non-psychoactive, although there will be no "high" feeling associated with any of our products.



Our Full Spectrum CBD Salve is handmade using a combination of carefully selected organic herbs and oils. We soak these herbs directly in the oils at low temperatures for 3-4 weeks, which allows us to gain the maximum potential of each individual herb. The synergistic relationship of each element selected in this salve may promote health and balance.