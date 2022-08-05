Enjoy all three sizes of our Full Spectrum Salve to use where and when you need it.



You get:



(1) 4oz 2000mg Full Spectrum Salve



(1) 2oz 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Salve and



(3) of our travel size 1000mg strength Full Spectrum Salves. (125mg per travel size)



While our Full Spectrum CBD salve comes in different sizes, the strength and ingredients remain consistent throughout.



Our Full Spectrum CBD Salve is handmade using a combination of carefully selected organic herbs and oils. We soak these herbs directly in the oils at low temperatures for 3-4 weeks, which brings out the most optimal potential of each individual herb.