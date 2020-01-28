This tincture is made using a high quality CBD distillate which is extracted from our organically grown CBD rich hemp plants. This formula contains minimal THC – less than 0.3% which is the maximum allowable level, this is a non-psychoactive amount meaning it will not make you or your animals feel "high." Available in 600mg, 1200mg, 2500mg, 5000mg.



Other important cannabinoids are in this tincture also - CBN, CBC, CBDV and CBG....all of these cannabinoids work best when used together. The term "Entourage Effect" is often used to describe how well they accompany each other in assisting our bodies.



When used together these natural compounds synergistically feed and nourish the Endocannabinoid system, this system is highly capable of helping us find and maintain homeostasis in the body. When homeostasis is achieved the body will function at its most optimum level, therefore it can hopefully begin healing itself.



The dropper bottle allows you to accurately measure your dosage of CBD oil. Our organically grown Hemp derived CBD oil that is blended with an Organic coconut MCT oil, we guarantee that our bottles contain the labeled amount CBD. We can provide 3rd party lab testing to verify this.



Our full spectrum tincture doesn’t have a strong flavor or odor and we don't find it necessary to add flavoring of any sort. It's plain and simple, just how it should be. Our CBD tincture is made with love from organically grown CBD rich hemp plants that are grown right here in Colorado. Our CBD rich hemp fields are certified by the Colorado Department of Agriculture and our lab and manufacturing facilities are approved by the Denver Department of Health.