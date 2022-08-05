Our Full Spectrum CBD Vape Juice provides all the cannabinoids and terpenes that you find in our Full Spectrum CBD Oil, but in an inhalable form. We also make a Pure CBD Vape Juice if you want a non-THC formula.



Why Vape CBD? Vaping CBD is the fastest way to deliver the potential stress and anxiety-reducing benefits of CBD because it has the highest bioavailability of all other methods.



A higher bioavailability basically translates to a higher absorption rate than most other methods of ingestion, which in turn means its potential benefits are usually felt faster than just about any other way. And the best part is that it's super easy to use on the go. Just load up your preferred amount of vape juice into a vaporizer or cartridge, and you're all set!



If you vape and are looking to add CBD to your daily self-care regimen, give our CBD Vape Juice a try!



Available in two strengths: 1500mg and 3000mg.

