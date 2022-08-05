About this product
When CBD possesses the complete array of its cannabinoid profile, it gives what most people call the “Entourage Effect”. The Entourage Effect is the synergistic interaction between cannabinoids and terpenes and it is responsible for a compounding sensation of overall wellness that users tend to report.
These interactions add depth to the potential therapeutic capabilities of CBD-rich hemp plants that cannot be found when using a single-compound treatment. Our Full Spectrum Powder allows you to take advantage of those synergistic properties while remaining federally compliant by having no more than trace amounts of THC (0.3%).