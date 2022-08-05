Full Spectrum Powder (FSP) is much like our CBD Isolates, except that it retains the full range of the plant’s minor cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes, which amount to more than 100 combined.



When CBD possesses the complete array of its cannabinoid profile, it gives what most people call the “Entourage Effect”. The Entourage Effect is the synergistic interaction between cannabinoids and terpenes and it is responsible for a compounding sensation of overall wellness that users tend to report.



These interactions add depth to the potential therapeutic capabilities of CBD-rich hemp plants that cannot be found when using a single-compound treatment. Our Full Spectrum Powder allows you to take advantage of those synergistic properties while remaining federally compliant by having no more than trace amounts of THC (0.3%).

