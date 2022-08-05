Our Pure CBD Oil tinctures allow your pet to ingest CBD with zero THC. This tincture is made using our high-quality CBD Isolate which is extracted from our organically-grown, CBD-rich hemp plants that are found right here in Colorado. Our hemp fields are certified by the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and our lab and manufacturing facilities are approved by the Denver Department of Health.



Because this formula contains no THC, it is completely non-psychoactive, meaning there will be no "high" feeling associated with it. It comes in a 30mL bottle and is available in four varieties of potency; 600mg, 1200mg, 2500mg, and 5000mg.



Our CBD oil is blended with an organic coconut MCT oil and each bottle comes with a dropper cap that helps you accurately measure your dosage. We also guarantee that our CBD Oil contains the labeled amount of CBD by providing 3rd party lab testing to verify this.



When used in conjunction with other health practices, cannabinoid compounds can synergistically feed and nourish the body's Endocannabinoid System. This system is highly capable of helping us find and maintain homeostasis within ourselves. Once homeostasis is achieved, our bodies will function at their optimum level, and therefore we can hopefully begin healing ourselves.



Our Pure CBD Oil has a natural flavor and is practically odorless. We haven't found a reason to add flavoring of any sort. We believe that it's perfect as is in its simplest, original form. And we think that your pet will agree!