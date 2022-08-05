About this product
But a study found that terpenes also possess a high amount of potentially beneficial properties like being anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, astringent, and even helping with digestion.
Our specially formulated Terpsolate Slab is comprised of our 99%+ pure CBD Isolate that is then infused with the following terpenes:
Trans-Caryophyllene: anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory
Guaiol: anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor
alpha-Humulene: anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor
alpha-Bisabolol: anti-inflammatory, anti-irritant, anti-microbial
If you want to get more out of your CBD Isolate and still be THC-free, give our Terpsolate a try!