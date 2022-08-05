There are over 20,000 known terpenes in the plant kingdom and the Cannabis plant contains over 100 terpenes alone. Terpenes give a plant its fragrance, taste, and pigment.



But a study found that terpenes also possess a high amount of potentially beneficial properties like being anti-inflammatory, antiseptic, astringent, and even helping with digestion.



Our specially formulated Terpsolate Slab is comprised of our 99%+ pure CBD Isolate that is then infused with the following terpenes:



Trans-Caryophyllene: anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, anti-inflammatory

Guaiol: anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor

alpha-Humulene: anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory, anti-tumor

alpha-Bisabolol: anti-inflammatory, anti-irritant, anti-microbial



If you want to get more out of your CBD Isolate and still be THC-free, give our Terpsolate a try!