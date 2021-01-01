About this product

lARGE FUM box is a solid okume wood desktop

humidor specially designed for keeping the green

in optimum conditions due to its hermetic seal

and interior humidity circulation system.

Two high density sponges and analogue

hygrometer for humidity control and regulation

are included.

The humidor includes two interior okume trays

with an estimated capacity of 50-60 grams each;

the separate trays allow the separate storage of

sativas and indica greens. Each of the trays

include a pollen recollection system and mobile

separator are also included in our humidor, this

allows the storage of different green varieties.

Product sizes: 36 x 24 x 13 cm