FUM
LARGE DESKTOP HUMIDOR
About this product
lARGE FUM box is a solid okume wood desktop
humidor specially designed for keeping the green
in optimum conditions due to its hermetic seal
and interior humidity circulation system.
Two high density sponges and analogue
hygrometer for humidity control and regulation
are included.
The humidor includes two interior okume trays
with an estimated capacity of 50-60 grams each;
the separate trays allow the separate storage of
sativas and indica greens. Each of the trays
include a pollen recollection system and mobile
separator are also included in our humidor, this
allows the storage of different green varieties.
Product sizes: 36 x 24 x 13 cm
humidor specially designed for keeping the green
in optimum conditions due to its hermetic seal
and interior humidity circulation system.
Two high density sponges and analogue
hygrometer for humidity control and regulation
are included.
The humidor includes two interior okume trays
with an estimated capacity of 50-60 grams each;
the separate trays allow the separate storage of
sativas and indica greens. Each of the trays
include a pollen recollection system and mobile
separator are also included in our humidor, this
allows the storage of different green varieties.
Product sizes: 36 x 24 x 13 cm
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!