About this product

Small Fum box is aokume wood desktop

humidor specially designed for keeping the green

in optimum conditions due to its hermetic seal

and interior humidity circulation system.

Two high density sponges and analogue

hygrometer for humidity control and regulation

are included.

Interior okume tray with an estimated capacity of

50-60 grams. A pollen recollection system and

mobile separator are also included in our

humidor, this allows the storage of different green

varieties.

Product sizes: 25 x 23 x 14 cm