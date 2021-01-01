About this product

Need a boost? Looking to ease CBD into your wellness regimen? Our Clarify Reserve line is a truly premium product: It’s the only CB Complex™ on the market crafted using a high-end, gentle lipid extraction process and blended with organic coconut oil. Lipid extraction yields the highest concentrations of healthy cannabinoids (CBD, CBN, CBG), terpenes, phytonutrients and all the other amazing compounds found in hemp. It’s full-spectrum goodness on turbo-charge.



Why do we do this? We want you to experience your best self and who knows, maybe develop a new super power.



Made in Colorado, Functional Remedies creates the highest quality, full-spectrum, hemp lipid extracts and tinctures. We control our entire process from cultivation to refinement. All of our hemp is sustainably farmed using all-natural practices. We never use pesticides or herbicides. We believe that wellness starts at the seed…and it shows in our thriving plants and the results people get with our oils.



Recommended Use

We suggest starting low and slow with one capsule in the evening. From there, you may adjust dosage and time of day as best suit your needs.