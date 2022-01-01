About this product
Kush Nutz is a mix of Gassy Nuts and Kush Mints cultivated by Three Flavors Farm. This Cold Cure Live Rosin smacks you hard in the head on the exhale! The color of the Rosin is a nice sandy color and it has a stank gassy kush nose and flavor. People looking to get Funked Up don’t want to miss this one.
About this brand
Funk Extracts
Funk Extracts is based in Southern Oregon and focuses on something for everyone! Whether you're looking for something on a budget, or that exotic fresh Rosin drop, we got you covered!! There is some Funk for everyone who is looking for a flavorful dabbing experience.