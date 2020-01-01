 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
FUNKSH

The Evolution of Function and Capability

About FUNKSH

FUNKSH is an innovation company dedicated to high quality lifestyle and wellness products, for simple, safe & exceptional experiences. FUNKSH derived from functional, is the underlying philosophy to the FUNKSH brand and innovation team. Since 2007, FUNKSH has envisioned the tools, hardware, and materials to create superior products for recreational and medical purposes. A lifestyle brand at its core, FUNKSH builds wellness products to give users reliable, safe, versatile tools and promote therapeutic alternatives to the existing status quo.