Blueberry Headband effects
Reported by real people like you
351 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
25% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
