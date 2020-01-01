 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Funky Farm Bros

Clothing For The Culture, Created By The Culture

About Funky Farm Bros

Funky Farm Bros is a military veteran owned company that specializes in all things cannabis. We are an elite team of innovators, designers, cultivators, activists and enthusiasts from Florida. In 2015 we moved to California to hone our crafts and prepare for Florida to legalize medical cannabis. California provided us the ability to practice growing cannabis with legal freedom. We acquired our cultivation licenses and teamed up with some of the best facilities and local growers in the state. It was here we embraced the cultured as humble students trading knowledge with locals to bring back home. We found exactly what we were seeking and are back in Florida to lead the culture in a positive direction.

