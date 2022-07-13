About this product
The shirts are made from a innovative blend of combed ring spun cotton and polyester from Central America. We tested our fabric side by side with the other industry leading brands with overwhelming success. Our fabric maintains it's comfortable fit and vibrant color after multiple washes. Our print shop is located in South Florida where the fun begins as our skillful printer lays down smooth ink of our original designs. The ink we use is a non-phthalate finished ink formulated exclusively for Ryonet with a perfect balance of vibrant color, creaminess, and opacity for the best press performance and color designs.
T-Shirt Color Options: Red, White, Sky Blue, Black, Mint Green
Fabric Features:
Side Seamed
Satin Label
1x1 Sueded Baby Rib-Knit Set-In Collar
Fabric Laundered For Reduced Shrinkage
4.3 oz.
60% Combed Ring spun Cotton, 40% Polyester Sueded Jersey
Care Instructions: Machine wash cold. Do not bleach. Tumble dry low.