Fusion’s CBD Instant Freeze Pain Relief Rub is a unique cooling formula that provides instant, targeted relief to sore muscles and joints, or a reprieve from general discomfort and chronic pain. The combination of cooling menthol, CBD, and cryotherapy in this CBD topical cream penetrates the skin quickly, soothing areas of minor aches and pain efficiently.
If you live an active lifestyle, Fusion’s CBD pain relief rub is perfect for soothing your body after a post-workout cool down and stretch, ensuring you get a good night’s rest.
- Instant relief for sore muscles and joints
- FDA-registered hemp extract
- All-natural product; gluten-free, vegan-friendly, and non-GMO
Directions: Apply CBD pain relief cream to sore areas no more than 3-4 times daily.
Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more.
Ingredients: Aqua, Menthol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Alcohol Denat., Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Glyceryl Stearate, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Hexylene Glycol, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol (CBD), Glycerth-26 Persea Gratissima Oil, Stearyl Alchohol, Sodium Polyacrylate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Glycerin, Boswellia Serrata Extract, Melaleuca Alternifolia Leaf Oil, Mentha Arvensis Herb Oil, Arnica Montana Flower Extract. Note: Natural active ingredients may discolor over time.
Based in Miami, Florida, our CBD company's mission is to promote and support the emerging CBD culture in North America. We aim to reach those living an active lifestyle, from sidewalk strollers to competitive athletes. CBD products offer a number of wellness benefits that often gets lost in the cannabis culture haze.
We’ve partnered with FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities in the USA to produce and supply us with the highest quality hemp extract available on the market. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, contains zero THC, and is used throughout our gluten-free and vegan-friendly CBD products.
All Fusion CBD Products, including CBD oils, e-liquids, topicals, and capsules, are third-party tested using HPLC analysis to gauge the consistency and purity of each product, resulting in some of the most effective hemp CBD products for sale on the market.
