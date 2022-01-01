Wind down from a long day with Fusion’s evening blend of Coasting gourmet coffee. This premium coffee, combined with the included Broad Spectrum CBD oil, creates a soothing mind-body balance before bed, unlike a coffee and a joint that’ll have you craving midnight munchies. Our 100% Arabica coffee beans and grounds are highlighted by rich, chocolaty aromatics. So dim the lights and get lost in your own thoughts with Fusion’s Coasting CBD-infused coffee starter pack!



Pack includes:



- 1x bag of Fusion’s Coasting Gourmet Coffee Beans or Grounds

- 1x bottle of Fusion’s Broad Spectrum CBD Oil



Try All Three Fusion CBD-Infused Coffee Starter Packs



Brew and infuse your own CBD coffee anytime of the day with one of three CBD-Infused Coffee Starter Pack!

Each of our CBD-infused coffee packs features one of our hand-selected micro-lot coffee blends – High Energy, Adventure, or Coasting. The packs include a bag of coffee beans or grounds paired with a bottle of one of Fusion’s CBD oils. The CBD oil chosen for each pack is made specifically to complement the bold notes of each coffee type.

There’s no better way to experience the thoughtful, yet energizing combination of CBD and coffee than Fusion’s CBD-infused coffee starter packs. Our premium coffee beans are 100% Arabica, and sourced from micro-lots on small farms from South America. Working with the farmers, we’ve cultivated uniquely-flavored beans that complement various types of CBD oil and cannabis strains.



Fusion’s CBD oils are made from the highest quality hemp extract available in the USA, sourced from FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, and is gluten-free and vegan-friendly.



Disclaimer



Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using this product. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; product not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.