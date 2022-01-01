Catch more Z’s and wake up fresh every morning with Fusion’s CBD Capsules for Sleep and Recovery. Using the powerful restorative benefits of cannabidiol oil, these 100% organic CBD tablets promote a better night’s rest, allowing your body and mind to reap the endless benefits of good sleep.



These CBD pills are excellent for athletic performance, too, reducing muscle inflammation for expedited recovery - meaning you’ll be ready to tackle your fitness goals the next day.



Made from premium hemp organically grown in the USA

- Lab-tested

- No pesticides

- Gluten-free

- Vegan

- Non-GMO

- 25mg/per hemp CBD capsule



Disclaimer



This hemp-derived CBD oil extract contains 0-0.03% total of THC and D9-THC. It is the customer's responsibility to understand the applicable state and local laws in regard to the consumption of this product. Please consult a physician or licensed qualified health care professional before using these CBD tablets. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor.



Keep out of reach of children; product is not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use it while pregnant or nursing.