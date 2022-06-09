Fusion’s Kahlua cream CBD e-Liquid vape juice tastes so good, you’ll want to put it in your morning coffee (feel free to, that’s what it’s made for!).



Produced from premium hemp and proprietary formulations, Fusion's CBD e-Liquid juices are the best CBD oils for vaping. From tart lemon custard to sweet Irish cream, you’re sure to find the right notes that’ll speak to your taste buds.



Each CBD e-Liquid flavor complements our selection of 100% Arabica, micro-lot coffee blends, elevating both your coffee and vaping experience.



All Fusion products are sourced from FDA-registered and GMP-certified facilities in the USA.



Not a fan of Kahlua cream vape oil? Try and combine any of our other delicious flavors:



- Lemon Custard

- Caramel Macchiato

- Chocolate Mint

- French Vanilla

- Irish Cream

- Nutella

- Banana Custard

- Citrus Apple



Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more.



Ingredients: CBD isolate, USP Grade Kosher Propylene Glycol, USP Grade Kosher Vegetable Glycerin, Natural and Artificial flavors.



Disclaimer



Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using these CBD products. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use of CBD vape juice and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; CBD e-Liquid not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.