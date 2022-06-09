About this product
Fusion’s lemon custard CBD e-Liquid vape juice is everything you would expect from the perfect dessert. Sweet, tart, lemony, and completely calorie-free.
Produced from premium hemp and proprietary formulations, Fusion's CBD e-Liquid juices are the best CBD oils for vaping. From tart lemon custard to sweet Kahlua cream, you’re sure to find the right notes that’ll speak to your taste buds.
Each CBD e-Liquid flavor complements our selection of 100% Arabica, micro-lot coffee blends, elevating both your coffee and vaping experience.
All Fusion products are sourced from FDA-registered and GMP-certified facilities in the USA.
Not a fan of lemon custard vape oil? Try and combine any of our other delicious flavors:
- Caramel Macchiato
- Chocolate Mint
- French Vanilla
- Irish Cream
- Kahlua Cream
- Nutella
- Banana Custard
- Citrus Apple
Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more.
Ingredients: CBD isolate, USP Grade Kosher Propylene Glycol, USP Grade Kosher Vegetable Glycerin, Natural and Artificial flavors.
Disclaimer
Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using these CBD products. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use of CBD vape juice and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; CBD e-Liquid not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.
Produced from premium hemp and proprietary formulations, Fusion's CBD e-Liquid juices are the best CBD oils for vaping. From tart lemon custard to sweet Kahlua cream, you’re sure to find the right notes that’ll speak to your taste buds.
Each CBD e-Liquid flavor complements our selection of 100% Arabica, micro-lot coffee blends, elevating both your coffee and vaping experience.
All Fusion products are sourced from FDA-registered and GMP-certified facilities in the USA.
Not a fan of lemon custard vape oil? Try and combine any of our other delicious flavors:
- Caramel Macchiato
- Chocolate Mint
- French Vanilla
- Irish Cream
- Kahlua Cream
- Nutella
- Banana Custard
- Citrus Apple
Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more.
Ingredients: CBD isolate, USP Grade Kosher Propylene Glycol, USP Grade Kosher Vegetable Glycerin, Natural and Artificial flavors.
Disclaimer
Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using these CBD products. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use of CBD vape juice and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; CBD e-Liquid not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fusion CBD Products
Based in Miami, Florida, our CBD company's mission is to promote and support the emerging CBD culture in North America. We aim to reach those living an active lifestyle, from sidewalk strollers to competitive athletes. CBD products offer a number of wellness benefits that often gets lost in the cannabis culture haze.
We’ve partnered with FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities in the USA to produce and supply us with the highest quality hemp extract available on the market. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, contains zero THC, and is used throughout our gluten-free and vegan-friendly CBD products.
All Fusion CBD Products, including CBD oils, e-liquids, topicals, and capsules, are third-party tested using HPLC analysis to gauge the consistency and purity of each product, resulting in some of the most effective hemp CBD products for sale on the market.
We’ve partnered with FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities in the USA to produce and supply us with the highest quality hemp extract available on the market. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, contains zero THC, and is used throughout our gluten-free and vegan-friendly CBD products.
All Fusion CBD Products, including CBD oils, e-liquids, topicals, and capsules, are third-party tested using HPLC analysis to gauge the consistency and purity of each product, resulting in some of the most effective hemp CBD products for sale on the market.