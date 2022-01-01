About this product
Fusion’s premium CBD isolate oil is the gold-standard of non-psychoactive cannabis therapy. This pure CBD isolate oil is a no fuss, all-natural CBD product extracted directly from hemp plants, separating it from cannabinoids and other compounds to create an almost 100% pure oil.
Buy Pure and Simple CBD Isolate Oil
At near 100% purity, Fusion's CBD isolate oil is arguably the most potent CBD product for sale today, making it the premier option for treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and enhancing well-being.
Because of its refined nature, CBD isolate tinctures are preferred by those who contrive their own personal CBD remedies; the near-100% purity makes it simple to calculate precise CBD isolate dosages by the milligram. Depending on your physical and psychological needs on a given day, you can increase or reduce the CBD isolate oil dosage in your morning coffee, tea, or preferred beverage.
- A premium CBD oil product at near 100% purity
- Flavorless and odorless, making it ideal to mix or infuse with your favorite drinks or foods
- More control over dosages
- Potential for higher CBD potency per dose
- Lower cost/milligram
- Post-workout CBD isolate dosage: Take 15-30 drops under the tongue in the evening after a meal to improve sleep and muscle recovery.
Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more.
Disclaimer
Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using pure CBD isolate oil. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; product not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.
Buy Pure and Simple CBD Isolate Oil
At near 100% purity, Fusion's CBD isolate oil is arguably the most potent CBD product for sale today, making it the premier option for treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and enhancing well-being.
Because of its refined nature, CBD isolate tinctures are preferred by those who contrive their own personal CBD remedies; the near-100% purity makes it simple to calculate precise CBD isolate dosages by the milligram. Depending on your physical and psychological needs on a given day, you can increase or reduce the CBD isolate oil dosage in your morning coffee, tea, or preferred beverage.
- A premium CBD oil product at near 100% purity
- Flavorless and odorless, making it ideal to mix or infuse with your favorite drinks or foods
- More control over dosages
- Potential for higher CBD potency per dose
- Lower cost/milligram
- Post-workout CBD isolate dosage: Take 15-30 drops under the tongue in the evening after a meal to improve sleep and muscle recovery.
Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more.
Disclaimer
Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using pure CBD isolate oil. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; product not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fusion CBD Products
Based in Miami, Florida, our CBD company's mission is to promote and support the emerging CBD culture in North America. We aim to reach those living an active lifestyle, from sidewalk strollers to competitive athletes. CBD products offer a number of wellness benefits that often gets lost in the cannabis culture haze.
We’ve partnered with FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities in the USA to produce and supply us with the highest quality hemp extract available on the market. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, contains zero THC, and is used throughout our gluten-free and vegan-friendly CBD products.
All Fusion CBD Products, including CBD oils, e-liquids, topicals, and capsules, are third-party tested using HPLC analysis to gauge the consistency and purity of each product, resulting in some of the most effective hemp CBD products for sale on the market.
We’ve partnered with FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities in the USA to produce and supply us with the highest quality hemp extract available on the market. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, contains zero THC, and is used throughout our gluten-free and vegan-friendly CBD products.
All Fusion CBD Products, including CBD oils, e-liquids, topicals, and capsules, are third-party tested using HPLC analysis to gauge the consistency and purity of each product, resulting in some of the most effective hemp CBD products for sale on the market.