Fusion’s premium CBD isolate oil is the gold-standard of non-psychoactive cannabis therapy. This pure CBD isolate oil is a no fuss, all-natural CBD product extracted directly from hemp plants, separating it from cannabinoids and other compounds to create an almost 100% pure oil.



Buy Pure and Simple CBD Isolate Oil



At near 100% purity, Fusion's CBD isolate oil is arguably the most potent CBD product for sale today, making it the premier option for treating pain, inflammation, anxiety, and enhancing well-being.



Because of its refined nature, CBD isolate tinctures are preferred by those who contrive their own personal CBD remedies; the near-100% purity makes it simple to calculate precise CBD isolate dosages by the milligram. Depending on your physical and psychological needs on a given day, you can increase or reduce the CBD isolate oil dosage in your morning coffee, tea, or preferred beverage.



- A premium CBD oil product at near 100% purity

- Flavorless and odorless, making it ideal to mix or infuse with your favorite drinks or foods

- More control over dosages

- Potential for higher CBD potency per dose

- Lower cost/milligram

- Post-workout CBD isolate dosage: Take 15-30 drops under the tongue in the evening after a meal to improve sleep and muscle recovery.



Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more.



Disclaimer



Please consult a physician or licensed health care professional before using pure CBD isolate oil. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor. Keep out of reach of children; product not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.