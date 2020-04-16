About this product
Made from premium industrial hemp sourced from FDA-registered and GMP-certified facilities in the USA, our unique cannabidiol capsules relieve discomfort, improves mood, and reduces inflammation and muscle recovery time, making it the perfect workout partner for athletes of any level.
- Premium hemp is organically grown in the USA
- Expedites muscle recovery time
- Promotes mood and well-being
- Fast and effective muscle and joint pain relief
- Gluten-free
- Vegan
- 25mg/per hemp CBD capsule
How to Use Hemp CBD Oil Capsules
Post workout recovery: After intense exercise, take one capsule daily with a meal for 5-7 days, then resume your daily intake of CBD tinctures.
*Note for competitive athletes: Do not take CBD pills within 60 days prior to competition, as it may result in a failed drug test.
Visit www.fusioncbdproducts.com to shop all products and learn more.
Disclaimer
This hemp-derived CBD oil extract contains 0-0.03% total of THC and D9-THC. It is the customer's responsibility to understand the applicable state and local laws in regard to consumption of this product. Please consult a physician or licensed qualified health care professional before using this CBD tablets. If any adverse reactions occur, discontinue use and consult your doctor.
Keep out of reach of children; product is not intended for individuals under 21 years of age. Do not use while pregnant or nursing.
About this brand
Fusion CBD Products
Based in Miami, Florida, our CBD company's mission is to promote and support the emerging CBD culture in North America. We aim to reach those living an active lifestyle, from sidewalk strollers to competitive athletes. CBD products offer a number of wellness benefits that often gets lost in the cannabis culture haze.
We’ve partnered with FDA-registered and GMP-certified industrial hemp facilities in the USA to produce and supply us with the highest quality hemp extract available on the market. This proprietary hemp extract is 100% organic, non-GMO, contains zero THC, and is used throughout our gluten-free and vegan-friendly CBD products.
All Fusion CBD Products, including CBD oils, e-liquids, topicals, and capsules, are third-party tested using HPLC analysis to gauge the consistency and purity of each product, resulting in some of the most effective hemp CBD products for sale on the market.
