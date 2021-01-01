About this product

Holland Secret is a complete 3-Part Fertilizer with all of the essential elements and trace minerals that a plant needs. It can be used with any grow medium, (soil, coco or hydro) in any situation (cuttings, vegetative, flowering).



Our product is always sediment and urea free and pH buffered for ease of use. With Holland Secret, additives are used only to tweak and maximize performance. Best of all Holland Secret really works!



It is perfect for experts or novice growers as there is no need for individual fertilizers, because the three bottles, have a formula for all situations. Growers will experience no deficiencies when using Holland Secret alone. Without additives, many fertilizers on the market are not quite complete and when used in isolation can be found lacking, creating plant deficiencies.



Key Features:



- Automatically buffers pH to acceptable levels for plant growth.

- 100% sediment free (ie. no precipitation of nutrient salts out of solution and becoming unavailable to plants).

- Works well for novices and experts alike, because as well as being very easy to use. The three part formula gives precise control over feeding schedules.

- Extremely low salt index and only the finest raw materials used. Change the ratio between the three bottles to control nutrition for each specific stage of plant growth, as a professional grower would do.

- It can be used stand-alone without additives as a complete feed program.