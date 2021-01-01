About this product

Calnesium 2-0-0 is a nutrient additive that will boost both Calcium and Magnesium availability to your plants when added to your feed program.



It is a powerful blend of Nitrogen, Calcium and Magnesium that is specifically designed to provide an additional nutrient boost to our Future Harvest Holland Secret 3 part hydroponic fertilizer for crops that demand it, and it is an excellent additive to prevent end rot on tomatoes and peppers.



Calnesium is 100% compatible with all high quality nutrients, and it mixes quickly and easily. Calcium, Magnesium and Iron are incredibly important to photosynthesis (making energy from light) and maintaining the structure of the plant. Calnesium works as part of your feed program and as a foliar spray. This product tastes horrible but plants love it!



Key Features:



- Designed to be used with Holland Secret Grow and Micro

- Inhibits blossom end rot by providing additional Calcium and increasing nutrient uptake.

- Strengthens plant cells and tissues for increased resistance to stress

- Increases cell division and plant tissue development.

- Increases flower and fruit sets.

- Increases water, nutrient and carbon dioxide uptake.