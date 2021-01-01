About this product

Prop-O-Gator is a plant food for roots. It is an all in one root stimulator and fertilizing agent which means it is a stand alone product for your cuttings and clones. Vigorous root growth is of vital importance in the beginning stages of plant growth in order to prepare the plant for transplanting or planting out. Prop-O-Gator is the perfect product to make this happen. It stimulates rooting while feeding the plant at the same time and whats more, it is beneficial to continue using Prop-O-Gator on the plants until you are ready to start a fertilizing program.



Key Features:



- Prop-O-Gator is an all in one root stimulator and fertilizer (most root simulators on the market require a fertilizer).

- Can be used in all situations and on all grow media, ideal for pretreating pots before transplanting.

- It is low in nitrogen to help keep plants short and compact until transplanting and the commencement of a feeding schedule. It is extremely easy to use and delivers consistently great results time after time.