GFarmaLabs
#ExperienceSummer
About
Cannabis flower, pre-rolls, & pot seeds
7 products
7 products
Pre-rolls
Gstik Gnub Sativa Pre-roll 0.5g
by GFarmaLabs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
GNUG Pre-rolled Cones
by GFarmaLabs
Pre-rolls
Gstik Gnub Hybrid Pre-roll 0.5g
by GFarmaLabs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
GSTIKS
by GFarmaLabs
Pre-rolls
GSTIK Naturals
by GFarmaLabs
Pre-rolls
Gstik Gnub Indica Pre-roll 0.5g
by GFarmaLabs
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Pre-rolls
Sativa Blend Gstik Pre-roll
by GFarmaLabs
THC 30.81%
CBD 0.66%
