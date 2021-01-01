GFarmaLabs
Quigley's Cannabis Shot
About this product
Quigley’s; the only fast acting, most reliable and uplifting liquid cannabis delivery system in existence. We believe in blending the power of science, with the art of compassion. Which is why we’ve developed our patent-pending formula for one reason: to help you, “ease the day.” So no matter when or where your need may arise, find joy and relief in a bottle of Quigley’s.
