About this product

Grenco Science is proud to announce their latest collaboration with BADWOOD, and up-and-coming streetwear brand, started by young Los Angeles artist, Natalie Wood. The "FEELS GOOD TO BE BAD" G Pen Elite (For Ground Material) is emblazoned with original yet distinct BADWOOD artwork.



Each kit comes inside a commemorative make-up vanity box with a clutch bag featuring the now-iconic "BADWOOD SKI MASK" logo, customized accessories including a compact mirror, a bottle opener grinder card, miniature permanent marker, rolling tray, temporary lip tattoos, and adhesive bandages, making it the perfect kit for a girl's night out.



The BADWOOD microG is packed into a custom, smell-proof resealable bag with a microG USB charger, G keychain and microG tool, silicon mouthpiece sleeves, and microG tanks for liquid and ground material, along with a brand-new tank for concentrates, which now features an upgraded quartz rod for smoother, longer lasting flavor.