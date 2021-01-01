Loading…
Logo for the brand G Pen

G Pen

microG Vaporizer with Quartz

About this product

Micro in size yet monumental in capability, this next generation microG Vaporizer features improved durability and function, while still maintaining the fundamental makeup integral to the Original microG. Now shipping with the microG Tank with Quartz, for longer-lasting and improved flavor from concentrates.

Ideal for fluids medium to thick in viscosity, a total of four microG Quartz Tanks are standardly included within each box set.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!