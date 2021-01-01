G Pen
microG Vaporizer with Quartz
About this product
Micro in size yet monumental in capability, this next generation microG Vaporizer features improved durability and function, while still maintaining the fundamental makeup integral to the Original microG. Now shipping with the microG Tank with Quartz, for longer-lasting and improved flavor from concentrates.
Ideal for fluids medium to thick in viscosity, a total of four microG Quartz Tanks are standardly included within each box set.
