Logo for the brand G Pen

G Pen

Santa Cruz Shredder x G Pen Medium 2-Piece Grinder

About this product

Custom "G Pen" Medium 2-Piece Grinder by Santa Cruz Shredder featuring:

• Patented tooth design to cut multiple ways
• Superior, knurled grip for easier rotation
• High quality, ISO Certified magnets for consistent, reliable lid closure
• Ultrasonically cleansed to achieve fully contaminate-free, Medical-Grade quality
• Matte anodized finish for true scratch-resistant protection and durability
• Color: Black
• Dimensions: 2 1/8" Diameter
• Made in Santa Cruz, CA, U.S.A.
