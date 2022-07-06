GAME UP® Açaí Berry-flavored Broad Spectrum CBD Oil is a nutritional supplement for increased health and vitality. Featuring 1000mg of organically-grown, broad spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) mixed with medium chain triglyceride (MCT) oil, this product packs a powerhouse combination of plant-based ingredients finished with a refreshing natural açaí berry flavor. Our CBD oil is abundant in vitamins, minerals, terpenes, and other trace cannabinoids, and the MCT oil, derived from wholesome organic coconut oil and sustainably sourced palm oil, is an excellent source of healthy fatty acids.



Product Information:

- Organic & Non-GMO

- Naturally flavored (w/ stevia)

- Non-psychoactive (THC-free)

- 30-day supply (1000mg | 30ml)

- 1ml dose contains 33.3mg of CBD

- No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers

- Grown, formulated and manufactured in the U.S.A.

- 3rd-party laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency

- Manufactured in an FDA-registered lab with ISO 9001, ISO 22716 & cGMP certifications



Recommended Usage:

1 full mL (33.3mg CBD) per day, dropped on or under the tongue as needed. This is a tincture or sublingual use crafted product*



Ingredients:

Broad Spectrum CBD Oil (Hemp Extract), MCT Oil, Açaí Oil, Stevia