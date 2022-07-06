About this product
Product Information:
- Organic & Non-GMO
- Naturally flavored (w/ stevia)
- Non-psychoactive (THC-free)
- 30-day supply (1000mg | 30ml)
- 1ml dose contains 33.3mg of CBD
- No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers
- Grown, formulated and manufactured in the U.S.A.
- 3rd-party laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency
- Manufactured in an FDA-registered lab with ISO 9001, ISO 22716 & cGMP certifications
Recommended Usage:
1 full mL (33.3mg CBD) per day, dropped on or under the tongue as needed. This is a tincture or sublingual use crafted product*
Ingredients:
Broad Spectrum CBD Oil (Hemp Extract), MCT Oil, Açaí Oil, Stevia