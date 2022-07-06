GAME UP® Banana-flavored CBD+CBN 2:1 Isolate Oil is a nutritional supplement designed to naturally assist with healthy sleep. Featuring 1000mg of organically-grown cannabidiol (CBD) isolate, 500mg of organically-grown cannabinol (CBN) and finished with organic MCT oil, this product packs a powerhouse combination of plant-based ingredients finished with a refreshing natural banana flavor. This oil is abundant in vitamins, minerals, terpenes, and other trace cannabinoids, and the MCT oil, derived from wholesome organic coconut oil and sustainably sourced palm oil, is an excellent source of healthy fatty acids.



Product Information:

- Organic & Non-GMO

- Naturally flavored (w/ stevia)

- Non-psychoactive (THC-free)

- 30-day supply (1500mg | 30ml)

- 1ml dose contains 33.3mg of CBD & 16.6mg of CBN

- No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers

- Grown, formulated and manufactured in the U.S.A.

- 3rd-party laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency

- Manufactured in an FDA-registered lab with ISO 9001, ISO 22716 & cGMP certifications



Recommended Usage:

1 full mL (33.3mg CBD/16.6mg of CBN) per day, dropped on or under the tongue as needed. This is a tincture or sublingual use crafted product*



Ingredients:

Hemp Extract Isolate, Cannabinol (CBN), MCT Oil, Banana Oil, Stevia