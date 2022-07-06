GAME UP® 2000mg CBD Freeze Gel is a top-quality recovery and pain management product combining high-quality cannabidiol with additional hemp extracts, terpenes and other natural ingredients (menthol, green tea extract, arnica, aloe vera & lemon balm extract) to provide the best relief possible.



Product Information:

- Organic & Non-GMO

- Non-psychoactive (THC-free)

- Great for athletic recovery + targeted pain management

- 1 unit dose contains 2000mg of CBD

- Includes menthol, green tea extract, arnica, aloe vera & lemon balm extract

- No pesticides, herbicides, solvents or chemical fertilizers

- Grown, formulated and manufactured in the U.S.A.

- 3rd-party laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency

- Manufactured in an FDA-registered lab with ISO 9001, ISO 22716 & cGMP certifications



Recommended Usage:

Apply a thin layer to clean, dry skin as needed. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes. Store in a cool location, out of direct sunlight. Keep out of reach of children.



CBD Freeze Gel Ingredients:

Mentha (Menthol) USP, Aloe Barbadensis (Aloe Vera) Leaf Extract, Arctium Lappa (Burdock) Extract, Arnica Montana (Arnica) Flower Extract, Boswellia (Frankincense) Oil, Calendula officinalis (Calendula) Extract, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Extract, Carbomer, Glycerin, Ilex Paraguariensis (Yerba Mate) Leaf Extract, Isopropyl Alcohol, Cannabis Sativa (Hemp) Oil Extract, Isopropyl Myristate, Melissa Officinalis (Lemon Balm) Leaf Extract, Silica, Purified Water



*Our CBD products are legal and shipped to all 50 states. All of our CBD products contain less than .3% THC, guaranteed. All our products are third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.