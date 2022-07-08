GAME UP® 25mg Vegan CBD Gummies are a nutritional supplement meant to increase health, vitality and overall well-being. Our CBD gummies are delicious, all-natural and completely THC-free.



Product Highlights:

• Organic & vegan friendly

• Cannabinoid rich

• Naturally flavored

• Monthly supply – 30 count (750mg per bottle | 25mg per gummy)

• No artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners

• THC-free (.0% THC guaranteed)

• 3rd party laboratory tested to ensure safety and potency

• Grown, formulated and manufactured in the U.S.A.

• Manufactured in an FDA-registered lab with ISO 9001, ISO 22716 & cGMP certifications



Product Facts:

Serving Size: 1 Gummy (2 g)

Servings Per Container: 30

Calories: 8

Calories from Fat: 0

Total Carbohydrates: 2g (Sugars: 2g)

Broad Spectrum CBD Extract: 25mg



Ingredients:

Organic Raw Sugar (From Beets), Organic Glucose Syrup (From Corn), Pectin (From Fruit), Apple Juice Concentrate, Citric Acid (From Fruit), Natural Fruit Flavor, Natural Color (From Fruits and Vegetables), THC Free Hemp Oil Extract



Recommended Usage:

Take 1 to 2 gummies daily or as needed.



*Our CBD gummies are legal and shipped to all 50 states. All of our CBD products contain less than .3% THC, guaranteed. All our products are third-party tested to ensure consistency and quality.