Our Ashwagandha Root Gummies are made with a super strong formula containing withanolides extract. Ashwagandha is a naturally occuring adaptogen with a number of potential benefits. Several studies have reported the clinical efficacy of ashwagandha extracts for management of body fat and muscles. A study on healthy volunteers reported a reduction in total- and LDL-cholesterol, an increase in muscle strength, and a reduction in fat. It is also widely used to relieve stress and anxiety and provide relaxation and improve the user's mood. Lastly, an examination of hormonal changes over time demonstrated that ashwagandha supplementation over an 8-week period was associated with 15% higher levels of salivary testosterone and 18% higher levels of DHEA-S compared to placebo.