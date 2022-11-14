About this product
CBD Pre-Roll Pack comes with 4 machine-rolled cones filled with top-quality, organically-grown, crushed hemp flower, never trim. Our pre-rolled cones come ready to enjoy in RAW unbleached cones which are vegan-friendly.
Available Strains:
- Bubba Kush
- Frosted Lime
- Cherry Limeade
- Lifter
- Elektra
- White CBG
- Special Sauce
- Hawaiian Haze
- Sour Space Candy
About this brand
GAME UP® Nutrition
GAME UP® Nutrition offers affordable, top-quality wellness products made from Nature including CBD, adaptogens, functional mushrooms and superfoods.