Cordyceps Mushroom is a parasitic fungi that’s highly prized in all parts of the world. Traditionally given to promote strength and stamina, this kidney and adrenal tonic is still used throughout the world to promote healthy oxygenation and natural energy levels, as well as healthy kidney and liver function.



Cordyceps Mushroom Helps to Support:

Healthy energy levels

Increased cardio and muscle output during exercise – read study

Healthy circulation and oxygenation of cells

Kidney and adrenal health

The body’s ability to cope with oxidative stress

Healthy sugar metabolism

The body’s innate immune system

The body’s natural ability to promote healthy, normal cell growth

A healthy inflammation response

Recommended Usage:

1-3 ml up to 3 times per day. Lower doses work for tonic support and higher doses are for addressing more acute concerns. This is a tincture or sublingual use crafted product*



Product Ingredients:

Cordyceps (Cordyceps militaris) Fruit Body, Purified Mineral Salts, Distilled Water & Organic Cane Alcohol



Our cordyceps mushrooms are ethically wild-harvested or cultivated in North America.