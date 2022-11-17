About this product
Cordyceps Mushroom is a parasitic fungi that’s highly prized in all parts of the world. Traditionally given to promote strength and stamina, this kidney and adrenal tonic is still used throughout the world to promote healthy oxygenation and natural energy levels, as well as healthy kidney and liver function.
Cordyceps Mushroom Helps to Support:
Healthy energy levels
Increased cardio and muscle output during exercise – read study
Healthy circulation and oxygenation of cells
Kidney and adrenal health
The body’s ability to cope with oxidative stress
Healthy sugar metabolism
The body’s innate immune system
The body’s natural ability to promote healthy, normal cell growth
A healthy inflammation response
Recommended Usage:
1-3 ml up to 3 times per day. Lower doses work for tonic support and higher doses are for addressing more acute concerns. This is a tincture or sublingual use crafted product*
Product Ingredients:
Cordyceps (Cordyceps militaris) Fruit Body, Purified Mineral Salts, Distilled Water & Organic Cane Alcohol
Our cordyceps mushrooms are ethically wild-harvested or cultivated in North America.
About this brand
GAME UP® Nutrition
GAME UP® Nutrition offers affordable, top-quality wellness products made from Nature including CBD, adaptogens, functional mushrooms and superfoods.